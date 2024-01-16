YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The controversy over hiring Congressman Bill Johnson to be Youngstown State University’s next president continues.

Now, one of the university’s former presidents is calling for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to intervene.

Les Cochran wants members of the board who voted for Johnson to take back their decision, and he wants them to be dismissed as well.

Cochran was president of YSU back in the 1990s.

Cochran called the process of hiring Johnson “secretive and unethical” and one that puts the university at risk.

Cochran said he has never seen this level of tension on campus in the last 50 years.