YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– Former WWE pro wrestlers will be in the ring for a diabetes fundraiser this weekend in Youngstown.

Tommy Dreamer and Maven will be two of the pro wrestlers competing at Dropkick Diabetes on Sunday, July 23 at Penguin City Brewing Company on Federal Street.

Dreamer and Maven are both former WWE Hardcore Champions. Dreamer is a former ECW Champion and Maven won the first season of WWE’s Tough Enough show in 2001.

Other wrestlers that will be appearing are former All Elite Wrestling star Fuego Del Sol, Ohio native and Major League Wrestling star Matt Cross, and National Wrestling Alliance World Women’s Champion Kamille.

Floor seating is $18. Tickets purchased at the door are $20.

All proceeds raised are donated to Akron Children’s Hospital Department of Endocrinology. For more information on Dropkick Diabetes, visit their website.