YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland man who worked as a corrections officer will serve time in prison after he was accused of seeking sex from minors online.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney ordered Richard Kozak, 32, to serve six months in prison and five years of probation. He was given credit for the two days that he served in jail already during his sentencing hearing last Friday, according to a judgment entry filed Wednesday by the judge.

Kozak will also have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

His sentence came after Kozak pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to charges of importuning and possession of criminal tools.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Kozak last January after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.

According to the AG’s Office, Kozak was having sexually explicit conversations online with a juvenile and also talked about his plans to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

Kozak was a corrections officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center and was having the conversations during work hours, according to a news release from the AG’s Office.

The release said the operators of the prison, CoreCivic, cooperated fully with investigators.