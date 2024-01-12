YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native and former Browns quarterback is getting back to the daily grind with a new business venture.

Bernie Kosar Coffee debuted last week.

Over the years Kosar has been an advocate for health and wellness. The coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans and blended with Resveratrol to help reduce inflammation. Kosar said his coffee is also infused with Vitamin D.

“Optimizing your D levels, whether it’s with me or not, is essential to get through these winter months with the Flu Season and with Covid,” said Kosar. “So infusing my black coffee bean with Vitamin D is a natural way to optimize your Vitamin D level.”

Kosar also said the natural ingredients could help improve cognitive functioning.