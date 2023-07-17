YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters were called to a raging house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to Florist Avenue near Logan Avenue after 3:30 a.m. As of just after 4 a.m., the building is beginning to collapse.

A First News reporter on scene said the fire was reaching toward the utility pole, causing sparks.

Authorities say there are currently no injuries and everyone was evacuated from the home.

First News is on the scene, check back here for updates.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.