YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the East Side of Youngstown Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

Firefighters said that the house is vacant and that there is damage to the second floor and attic. The battalion chief said that smoke was there when they arrived.

Firefighters said that there were no injuries.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.