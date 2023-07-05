YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– Youngstown firefighters responded to a fire on the North Side Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Ohio Avenue in Youngstown around 4 a.m.

Firefighters have not released any information on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Firefighters said that they will let the house burn to the ground.

Crews were also called to a fire at a house that is for sale at Davis Street and MLK Boulevard. No injuries were reported

This is the third fire in the Mahoning Valley in a three-hour period.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.