YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews battled a house fire on Youngstown’s South Side early Friday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. involving a house on Cleveland Street.

The Battalion Chief says when they arrived on the scene the house was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to a second home. Both houses were boarded up and vacant.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.