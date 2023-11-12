YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Firefighters were called to a garage fire outside a house on the city’s south side Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the fire around 5 a.m. Sunday to a home on the 300 block of East Auburndale Avenue.

Officials say the flames were heavy in the garage but it is unclear how the fire started. The man who lives on the property said he had been working in there yesterday but didn’t have an idea how the fire could have started.

Firefighters say the leaves in the yard made it easy for the fire to spread quickly.

No other neighboring houses were damaged; however, a minivan parked on the property was destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.