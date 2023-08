YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– Firefighters were called to a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 400 block of West Judson Avenue around 5 a.m.

Firefighters put out the fire shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters said that the house was vacant and that it was in flames when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.