YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Helping people feel financially empowered is the goal behind an event that PNC Bank and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley are hosting on Tuesday.

Community members can connect with local agencies.

The help session happens at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Eugenia Atkinson Center along Otis Street in Youngstown. Food will be served at 3:30 p.m.

Easterseals, Mercy Health and Ohio Means Jobs are just a couple of agencies that will be in attendance. There will also be giveaways and a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Organizers explained why this is so important.

“I think it’s important to go into these communities that might not know that these agencies exist or know that these programs exist, make sure they are getting all the help that they need,” said Grimilda Ocasio-Santiago, director of Community Impact at the United Way.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include debt consolidation and credit scores.

To register, call our at 330-746-8494 or email gosantiago@ymvunitedway.org.