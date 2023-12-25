YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One man has been shot after an altercation at a Christmas party on Youngstown’s West Side escalated, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., what started as a fight at a Christmas party on Wesley Avenue turned into something more when a man was shot in the arm, according to Youngstown police’s Sgt. Edward Kenny.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, but his condition isn’t known at this time.

The suspect fled the scene and hasn’t yet been identified, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Youngstown department.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.