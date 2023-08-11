YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of the shutdown process for the FedEx warehouse facility in Youngstown, a notice was sent by FedEx to the Ohio Department of Job and Family of its intent to displace workers.

The letter is mandated by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

The letter states that the facility on Salt Springs Road will close November 3, 2023. Approximately 79 workers will be laid off. Positions impacted include couriers, service agents, a senior manager and operations managers.

A union doe not exist at the facility.

Some of the workers will remain employed by FedEx Express and will work at the FedEx location in Bailey Court in North Jackson or at the facility on Hermitage Road in Hermitage, Pa.

Employees will be given the opportunity to relocate, offered severance or a leave of absence during which they can pursue other positions with the company, the letter said.