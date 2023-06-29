YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge Tuesday denied a motion by a man accused of having four kilos of cocaine and two guns on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County.

U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker issued her ruling after a hearing was held in May for Patrick O’Meara, 55.

O’Meara was indicted in December on two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge is the third time O’Meara has been charged with a federal drug crime. He has two previous convictions in 2003 and 2011.

The charges stem from a November traffic stop by a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County where four kilos of cocaine was found in a duffel bag in the trunk along with a shotgun, a .40-caliber handgun and $85,000 cash.

The drugs were found after the trooper asked for a drug-sniffing dog from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to come to the traffic stop because he thought O’Meara’s behavior was very nervous.

O’Meara was pulled over near mile marker 216 because the trooper said he had been following too closely behind another car.

O’Meara’s attorneys asked for any evidence found during the stop to be suppressed, claiming that the trooper had no reason to pull O’Meara over, had no reason to search the car, and that they prolonged the stop so the dog could have time to arrive.

Judge Barker ruled that the trooper did have probable cause to pull O’Meara over and to search his car and the stop was not prolonged because the trooper had a legitimate reason to ask for a dog.