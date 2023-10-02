YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police continue to investigate a deadly shooting on the city’s South Side last month.

The victim’s father is now speaking out, pleading for the violence to stop.

The shooting happened Sept. 11 on Summer Street. It would be the city’s 14th homicide this year and claimed the life of Tylend Lewis.

Captain Jason Simon says Tylend was dead when they arrived on the scene.

“You’re never supposed to bury your child. Your child is supposed to bury you,” said Roosevelt Lewis, Tylend’s father.

Lewis said no parent should have to go through this. He says 21-year-old Tylend was his only son and a great brother to his three sisters.

“He was such a loving child. He loved everybody. He was the type of kid that would give you the shirt off of his back and wouldn’t think twice of it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said society looks at violence and these incidents like they’re normal, and the victims seem to be getting younger and younger.

“We need to stop the violence. Whatever we have to do. Come together as parents, neighbors, whatever. If you see something, say something. That can save somebody’s life,” Lewis said.

Simon said leads in the case came in very quickly from the public, and they were able to make some progress in the investigation very early on. He says police have seen a surge in public participation, recently.

“It’s been beneficial. The public may not realize how beneficial it is, but I can tell you from our investigative standpoint, that it makes all the difference in the world and has helped us solve, or be on the precipice of filing charges, for many more serious cases we’ve had this year,” Simon said.

Simon said no arrests have been made yet. Police are still going through evidence from the scene, but he feels confident they are close to filing charges in the case.