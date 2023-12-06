YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association (AHA) urges everyone to be heart-healthy this holiday season.

The AHA says the winter holidays bring more heart attack deaths than any other time of the year.

Experts say it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms. This includes chest pain, shortness of breath, and even nausea in some cases.

Ignoring the warning signs can be a fatal mistake.

Dr. Justin Dunn, an AHA volunteer, and medical director at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio says there are ways you can lessen your risk.

“Staying on your exercise regimen is important. Trying to eat a healthy diet, trying to alleviate stress, and just understanding that if you have symptoms that you think might be related to a heart attack, please go seek medical attention,” he said.

Dunn says though it can feel like an inconvenience, it is best to get checked out if you are experiencing symptoms.

“I think over the holidays, sometimes people experience maybe some chest discomfort, maybe some upset stomach, maybe some nausea because their diet changes. They eat too much and they say, oh, this is just because of the holidays. I eat something I don’t really eat…and they don’t seek medical attention right away,” Dunn explained.

Dunn was named a “Top Doc” by Cleveland Magazine for both Interventional Cardiology and Cardiology, 2021, according to Summa Health.

Look for more heart-healthy tips and advice during American Heart Health Month in February.