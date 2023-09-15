YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown’s West Side is welcoming the fall season with its seventh annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest.

It will be happening between Steel Street and Milton Avenue. Over 30 vendors will be there.

People can make arts and crafts with some local artists, listen to live music and experience lots of what Youngstown’s west side has to offer.

“The action mobile food pantry will be there as well to make the food market. That’s great. The library is going to have a mobile. We’ll have a corn roast with lots of stuff,” said Youngstown councilman Mike Ray.

It will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. You can also get a free commemorative mug with a drink purchase at Hackett’s Pub, Casa Ramirez, or Trek Coffee on Mahoning Avenue.

Ray said lots of work went into preparing for the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest like street sweeping and making a layout for 30 vendors 2 blocks. It’s all aiming to make the neighborhood more inviting.

You want to make sure your neighborhood looks good. it’s important that we always keep our neighborhoods looking good, but we want to make sure we have a welcoming environment to anyone who is visiting or returning, or just for the folks who are there regularly as well,” Ray said.

Ray also says this is a good way to bring economic investment to Youngstown’s West Side.