YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Changes are coming to the Rich Center for Autism ahead of the upcoming school year as its executive director served his last day Friday.

Executive director Greg Boerio announced he’s leaving his position. Friday was his last day leading the Rich Center.

Boerio was recently hired as the Principal of Knoch Primary School in Butler County, Pennsylvania, though he is staying on as member of the Rich Center’s advisory board.

Boerio said leaving the Rich Center for Autism is incredibly bittersweet, but he’s looking forward to continuing its legacy — just in a different role.

“That’s what I hope I am leaving the school [with], that philosophy, that understanding and sort of that duty to fulfill the mission and to honor that legacy,” Boerio said. “What better way than supporting students with autism and their families through such impactful work?”

Director of development Mike Latessa has been named the interim executive director of the Rich Center.

The school has also made other recent hires and says it’s looking forward to the upcoming year, as well as continuing its mission of advancing treatment, education and awareness of autism across the Valley.