YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Nonviolence Week returns to the Valley for the 13th time this year, bringing back its annual parade and rally. The tradition was born in Youngstown and has made its way across the state of Ohio.

The week kicks off with a parade on Sunday, taking place at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Wick Avenue and Wood Street, proceeding through Downtown. Awards will be given for the best float, best banner and best in show for highlighting the themes of “peace” and “nonviolence.”

The parade will go to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre where the rally will be held immediately after. The rally will feature speakers and also kick off the week-long series of events focused on nonviolence and peace.

Sunday

Nonviolence Parade begins at 3 p.m.

Nonviolence Rally following parade

Five-Day Nonviolence Reading Challenge begins. Signups can be found here.

Monday

Mingle With Minni event from 5-9 p.m. Have dinner and meet Minnijean Brown Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Tuesday

Simeon Booker Award for Courage — speakers will be Lisa McNair and Sarah Collins Rudolph. Reception with ticket purchase at the Tyler History Center at 5:30 p.m. Following the reception, the award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Wednesday

Spoken Word “Speak Your Peace” at the Hopewell Theatre from 6-8 p.m. Event is free and open to the public

Thursday

Reception for art and poetry contest winners at the Youngstown Public Library from 5-7 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

Friday

Panel discussion based on the reading challenge at the YWCA beginning at noon.

The following week, “Chalk Over Hate” will take place at the Jewish Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A special art session titled “The Art of Emotion” for ages 6-13. The program is free but reservations are required — contact Nic Bush at 330.746.3251 ext. 114 or nbush@jewishyoungstown.org for reservations.

For addresses of participating venues and further information, visit Youngstown Live’s website.