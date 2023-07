YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with a June 30 shooting on the East Side is now in custody.

Ellis Moody, 40, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

A warrant was issued last week for Moody, who is wanted for a 10 p.m. shooting June 30 at a home on Donation Avenue on the East Side where a man was wounded.

The man who was shot is expected to recover from his wounds.