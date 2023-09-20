YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail early Wednesday after reports said he was found on Youngstown’s West Side with a stolen gun.

Brandon Moore, 20, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Reports said police were called about 12:40 a.m. to the 2800 block of Eddie Street by a man who asked for officers to ride by and make sure two men who were just inside his home left.

Police drove by and found Moore and another man standing in the street by a car, reports said.

Both men had handguns and both were handcuffed while police tried to see what they were doing there.

Reports said the men told police they were visiting a woman at the home they were parked in front of. The man in the house told police the woman did live there but she was not there at the time.

Police ran a records check on both guns’ serial numbers and found that the gun Moore had was reported stolen out of Columbiana County.

The other man was given his gun back and was allowed to leave, reports said.