YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two members of a ring distributing drugs in Youngstown were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison.

Terri Chauncey May, 24, of Youngstown, received a sentence of 18 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson on one count of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute controlled substances and five counts of distribution of controlled substances.

She pleaded guilty to the charges April 5.

Ronald Falkowski, 51, of Berlin Center, received a 65-month sentence from Judge Pearson to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug crime.

He also pleaded guilty April 5.

The two are among 14 charged in August with selling drugs in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

According to the indictment in the case, undercover buys began Feb. 8, 2020, and continued until several search warrants were served Jan. 5, 2022.

The bill of information filed against Falkowski charges him with texting an unindicted co-conspirator Nov. 6, 2021, and Nov. 7, 2021, to arrange a sale of cocaine.

He was also accused of having a .12-gauge shotgun Sept. 7 despite past criminal convictions in federal court for selling court and similar charges in 2011 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of which he was convicted.

A sentencing memorandum in the case for Falkowski said he has been abusing drugs from an early age and all his past criminal activity is driven by his drug addiction.

He recently became a certified welder and will be able to earn a good living when he is released from prison, the memorandum said.

May’s sentencing was a little more detailed. It said she barely had contact with her father and suffered emotional abuse by a family member.

The memorandum also said between 2005 and 2014, six family members were victims of gun violence, among them an aunt who was killed. She suffers from anxiety and depression.

A graduate of Chaney High School, May had a 3.2 GPA in high school and was an athlete who was in the gifted program, her memorandum said. She has also always held a steady job, her memorandum said.