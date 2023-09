YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called after a car rolled over, taking down a pole and wires early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. This is at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Beck Road.

The crews on the scene said that the driver was taken to the hospital.

As a result, both lanes westbound of MLK Boulevard are blocked.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.