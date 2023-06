YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver of a car was taken to the hospital Thursday night after it rolled over on I-680 in Youngstown.

Traffic investigators said that they were called to mile marker 4 of I-680 around 9 p.m.

Investigators said that the car went into a ditch before going back onto the road and rolling on its side. The area was closed for a brief period but it has since reopened.

The driver was taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown.