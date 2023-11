YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police said the driver involved in a Thursday night crash ran from the scene.

It all happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Hillman Street.

The driver hit a utility pole, knocking a transformer to the ground.

A few homes in the area were without power while it was being fixed.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.