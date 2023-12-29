YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday handed down several indictments for an August crash that took the life of a woman.

Ky-Ashia Madison, 28, of Youngstown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony; six counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three of which are second-degree felonies while the remaining three are third-degree felonies; one count of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or a combination of them, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

Lt. Robert Gentile of the city police department’s Traffic Unit said Madison was the driver of a car that caused an accident about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at Victor and Commonwealth avenues on the East Side.

There were several people in both cars, including a child.

A person in the car that collided with Madison’s, Denasia Douglas, 19, died at St. Elizabeth Health Center of injuries she received in the crash.

Madison has yet to be taken into custody.