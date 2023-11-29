YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several households on Youngstown’s South Side were without power after a car crashed into a vacant building Wednesday night.

Youngstown police are investigating after a car crashed into a vacant building on South Avenue, behind the Shell Gas Station, around 10 p.m.

Police say the driver hit a telephone pole and crashed into the building about 20 feet before fleeing the scene on without the vehicle.

The area of South Avenue, Sunset Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

First Energy was at the scene working to restore power.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.