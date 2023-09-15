YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a drive by shooting in Struthers was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Angel Chico, 27, faces charges of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony; improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies; and domestic violence and violating a protection order, both first-degree misdemeanors.

All the felony charges carry firearm specifications and drive by shooting specifications.

He is accused of a July 22 shooting in the 400 block of Elm Street where a 49-year-old man was wounded in the leg.

Police had to give the man first aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Chico has been in the Mahoning County jail since his July 22 arrest by Struthers police on $250,000 bond.

Chico is expected to be arraigned Sept. 26 in common pleas court.