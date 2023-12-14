YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of Youngstown’s Christmas traditions will be going mainstream this weekend when the Rust Belt Theater’s “How the Drag Queen Stole Christmas” takes the stage at the Youngstown Playhouse.

It’s a musical written by Youngstown natives Robert Dennick Joki and Josh Taylor, telling the story of a person having difficulties in life around the holidays, who then discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

“We’re very excited to bring this here. It really feels like coming home. We’re in Youngstown, we’re in Youngstown’s oldest theater — we’re super excited to collaborate with them,” says actor Nicole Zayas.

Does this mean “How the Drag Queen Stole Christmas” is going mainstream? Zayas thinks it may.

“I mean, we’ve had cult following for 17 years,” Zayas said.

The show will run at the following times at the Youngstown Playhouse:

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Midnight, Saturday, Dec. 16

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

More information on tickets can be found at the Youngstown Playhouse website.