YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Businesses in downtown Youngstown will be showing their support for Israel this weekend.

According to a press release, Premier Bank is joining other downtown businesses in lighting their building blue and white to show support for Israel on Sunday, October 15.

Israel’s military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people, which is about half of the territory’s population, within 24 hours, a U.N. spokesman said.