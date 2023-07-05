YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re finally seeing an end point to all the construction that has been impacting traffic in and around downtown Youngstown.

Director of Public Works Chuch Shasho provided an update Wednesday to members of city council on the progress of what has been a three-year project to rebuild most of the main east and west arteries through downtown.

Shasho said final paving is about to get underway and could be finished by the end of next month.

“Final asphalt to go on Commerce Street, some final asphalt to go on Front Street, and some final asphalt to go on a portion of Federal Street. Then, we will move on to have a concrete roadway poured on the west end of Federal Street,” Shasho said.

Despite weather-related issues and some unexpected construction delays, Shasho said the project is still set to be completed by its original timeline or late this year.