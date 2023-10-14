YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The local bars and restaurants have come together while ongoing construction continues to impact their business.

They are hosting a Construction Bar and Restaurant Crawl.

A brunch will be held at Bistro 1907 with reservations being from 10 a.m. – Noon. The crawl will start at noon at Noble Creature on Rayen Avenue. Organizers say they plan to spend an hour at each location.

Here is the full schedule:

Noble Creature- Noon- 1 p.m.

Penguin City/Dope- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

West 34- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Gringos- 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

V2- 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Federal- 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Draught House 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Imbibe/Rye – 7 p.m. – 8p.m.

Whistle & Keg – 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Avalon- 9 p.m. – Closing of Crawl

Bistro 1907 will be open from 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. for dinner and Prima Cucina will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. for dinner.