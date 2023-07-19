YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction in downtown Youngstown continues, tipped workers are feeling the effects of the slow business.

“I think a combination of the road closures on a lot of access points to getting into downtown has made consumers say, ‘Hey, do I wanna go downtown to eat out for dinner when I don’t know if I’m gonna have a place to park?’” said Mark Canzonetta, owner of Bistro 1907 by Mark Canzonetta.

Canzonetta says his employees are the ones suffering.

“It puts an unfair strain on the workforce. Not just the owners, but the workforce. My young servers, my old servers, you know, they have families to feed, they have college education to pay for, they have rent. Americans are getting squeezed left and right, whether it’s grocery bills, heating electric bills, rent bills, gas bills at the pump,” Canzonetta said.

Waitress Jessica Phelps says she relies on what she makes in tips to take care of her household.

“Food is more money, rent is due, gasoline costs money and there’s nobody else paying for my household. So when I come here, I expect to be able to work my job and people are not even able to get in here,” Phelps said.

“I also live on my own, I live with a roommate. So I pay rent, I have a car payment as well and it’s been a little tough to be able to pay those bills recently, just because I rely on my other job but I also rely here heavily on my tips and the money that I make here to be able to afford all of those things as a college student. Not to mention having to pay for books and tuition and all of that on top of household things,” said Emily Russell, who is going into her senior year at Youngstown State University.

Just a week ago, Canzonetta took to social media when all of the roads that lead to his restaurant were closed due to construction, with no notification from the city.

“All of a sudden I can’t get to my restaurant, I can’t get to the hotel parking deck. You know, I had to figure out a way to get there because they had the roads closed off,” he said.

Canzonetta and his workers say they really need the support of the community.

“Don’t give up on coming to downtown Youngstown and don’t give up on supporting the local independent restaurant owners. The chains have their money, they have their corporate foundations. A lot of the local restaurant owners don’t have those deep corporate pockets to sustain something like this, and this really affects business,” Canzonetta said.