YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has been following the status of The Gallagher building in Downtown Youngstown for years. Back in April, we told you the apartments were nearly complete. Some will be available as Airbnb rentals.

They’re gaining quite the popularity on the rental platform. With a quick scroll on the Airbnb app, you’ll find the apartments for rent at the Gallagher Building. Property Manager John Angelilli said they went live on the platform in May and have been in high demand.

“Every weekend we are busy — almost 100%, and we’re working hard on the Sunday through Monday business traveler,” Angelilli said.

Of the 41 total apartments in the building, 12 are Airbnb suites. Centrally located at the corner of Hazel, Commerce and West Federal, they are just steps away from YSU.

“It is nice to see how much the world is getting out to YSU families and then people coming from outside as well those who have no connection to the building, but they just love it and they’re able to experience the benefits of Downtown Youngstown,” said Debbie Larson, Airbnb co-host.

Larson says most of the Airbnb units are studios, featuring a bed, full-size kitchen, washer and dryer unit, bathroom and closet.

“The rentals also come with one parking space, if needed, which comes at a time when parking is hard to come by in downtown Youngstown due to construction.

Larson said the units have been a hit for people within the area as well.

“We see a lot of date nights, which is really good for people in town who just need a date away and they can walk and go have a glass of wine and not have to worry about driving,” she said.

A couple getting married in July at Fellows Riverside Gardens is looking into potentially booking all of the Airbnb units for guests on their wedding night.

” It’s just conveniently located to our venue and having everyone here in one place, and they’re really nice little unit share,” said Daniel Courtright.

Some of the Airbnb units are even being used for long-term stays for people such as traveling nurses, contractors and technicians.