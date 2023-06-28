YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Several updates have been made to the Doobie Brothers’ 50th-anniversary concert on Wednesday night.

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre said on Facebook that the show time has been updated to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The venue has a list of approved bags that attendees can bring:

Bags smaller than 5.5 x 8.5

Clear Bag smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1-Galloon Plastic Freezer Bag

Medically Necessary and Diaper Bags

Attendees can visit the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre website to find a full list of policies and procedures.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.