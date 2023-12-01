YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – ‘Tis the season for loosely tied Christmas trees that could become a risk to both vehicles and drivers, according to AAA.

Drivers could get big fines, penalties or even a jail sentence if a tree falls off their vehicle. Every state has laws that make it illegal for something to fall off a vehicle while it’s on the road. Some have fines as high as $5,000.

An improperly secured tree can also cause up to $1,500 in damage to a vehicle, AAA says. Twine wrapped around trees and looped through door jams or open windows could cause permanent wearing and warping. Don’t forget about the branches that can scratch paint.

Here are AAA’s tips for safely securing a tree:

Use the right vehicle – One with a roof rack is best but a vehicle bed or the inside of a van or minivan works, too.

– One with a roof rack is best but a vehicle bed or the inside of a van or minivan works, too. Use quality tie-downs – Use strong rope or nylon ratchet straps – not the lightweight twine many lots have.

– Use strong rope or nylon ratchet straps – not the lightweight twine many lots have. Protect the tree – Wrap it in netting or secure loose branches with rope or twine.

– Wrap it in netting or secure loose branches with rope or twine. Protect your vehicle – Use an old blanket to protect vehicle’s paint and finish.

– Use an old blanket to protect vehicle’s paint and finish. Point the trunk towards the front of your vehicle

Clear the tree – brush snow or ice off so it doesn’t become visual obstruction

– brush snow or ice off so it doesn’t become visual obstruction Tie it down – Secure the tree at its bottom, center, and top. At the bottom, use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop around the trunk above a lower branch. The center and top tie-downs should be installed similarly.

– Secure the tree at its bottom, center, and top. At the bottom, use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop around the trunk above a lower branch. The center and top tie-downs should be installed similarly. Do the tug test – Give the tree several strong tugs in different directions to make sure its secure.

– Give the tree several strong tugs in different directions to make sure its secure. Drive slow and easy – Avoid highways, if possible. The higher winds can damage a tree and could even knock it lose.

In a four-year period, there were more than 200,000 crashes that involved debris on U.S. roads with 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths, AAA reports.