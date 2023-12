YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army in Mahoning County can add another $5,000 to the money they are raising.

An anonymous donor is willing to match up to $5,000 of the organization’s collections. Over the weekend, the total raised was $9,269, so the full match amount will be donated.

The Salvation Army of Mahoning County has a goal of $150,000 this year.