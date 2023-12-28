YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County Dog Warden was eager to share news on Wednesday that an anonymous donor will pay for the cost of surgeries for three of its dogs.

According to a Facebook post, the three dogs are Rain, Riley, and Angelica who have cherry eye. Rain’s surgery costs $1,300, while Riley and Angelica’s cost $900 each.

The eye specialist who is working on the surgery said that the procedures have a 50% chance of being successful.

Courtesy: Mahoning County Dog Warden

The anonymous donor also told the Mahoning County Dog Warden that they want to help the dogs find forever homes.