YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a week from Thanksgiving, and one local school was getting its students’ families ready to celebrate.

Frozen turkeys were being handed out at the Rayen Early College Middle School. Three hundred turkeys were donated by various people and organizations.

Each family with a student could pick up a turkey outside the school Thursday afternoon. Rayen Middle School has nearly 400 students. It had enough turkeys to give each family one.

“I just think this is just a show of outpouring of love from the community. And just it’s kind of a way to let our scholars know and their families know how much we care about them and that we love them, and we’re very thankful for them,” said Dr. Maureen Donofrio, the principal.

The donation from one family included 50 turkeys.