YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local bank is helping to make Youngstown feel like home before the holidays.

On Monday, Premier Bank donated $18,000 to Youngstown CityScape. The non-profit organization is dedicated to revitalizing downtown Youngstown. The money will go towards the annual “Sparkle” holiday celebration.

“What Youngstown CityScape does for this city, not just this time of year but throughout the entire year, it means a lot to downtown,” said Premiere Bank Regional President Josh Toot. “It makes everybody proud to work down here and be a part of downtown Youngstown. So we’re just glad to be a partner with them.”

The donation not only helps Cityscape throughout the holiday season but all year long from lush greenspace, new infrastructure, and amenities across downtown