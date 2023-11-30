YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown accepted donations on Thursday for its first-ever Christmas tree drive.

Residents dropped off their unwanted or unused artificial Christmas trees. The city — along with the parks and recreation department — will repurpose them to give to a family in need.

Dozens of trees had been donated by the time our cameras arrived. They’ll be decorated and on display for Youngstown’s Light-Up Night before the city distributes them to any families needing a tree.

“I actually was driving to work and I saw an artificial Christmas tree on the side of the road. Someone had put it out to the trash. And I thought to myself, ‘This must be happening a lot.’ I looked on the internet, and it’s a huge problem, actually,” said Melanie Clarke-Penella, Youngstown special events coordinator. “I thought maybe we could repurpose those trees and distribute them to families that could enjoy them again.”

If you’re in need of a tree this holiday season, you can contact the parks and recreation department for more information on how to get one at 330-742-8711. They plan on distributing the trees Dec. 16.