YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will host a pool “pawty” next month for dogs large and small.

The pups will have their chance to make a splash on Sept. 9 at the JCC’s Logan Campus, located at 3245 Logan Way.

Small dogs will be allowed to splash in the outdoor pool from 9-10:30 a.m., while larger dogs will be allowed from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. All dogs must be up to date on their shots, and no humans will be allowed in the pool.

The cost is $5 per family or a donation of an item to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Visit jccyoungstown.org to register.