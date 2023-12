YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a dog was shot in the back leg Monday afternoon on a South Side street.

Police were called about 12:35 p.m. to East Florida Avenue, where a woman said she was outside with her dog when someone came along and fired several shots, hitting the dog in one of its back legs.

Police searched the area for the man but could not find him, reports said.

Reports said the dog was not seriously hurt and the owner was advised to get veterinary care for the dog.