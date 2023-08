YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire caused heavy damage to the front of a house in Youngstown Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Youngstown Fire Chief Chad Manchester said no one was home at the time of the fire.

A dog was rescued though and taken to a veterinary hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.