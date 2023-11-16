YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- As Youngstown gets ready for its annual “Holiday Light-Up Night,” there will be something a little different for families this year.

Organizers are taking over the ground floor of the Federal Tower on the Central Square, formerly the old Chase Bank Building. They’ll be converting the lobby area into a holiday wonderland where families can have pictures taken with Santa.

Organizers said to make it all work, they’ll need a little help.

“Everyone has an extra artificial tree up in the rafters of their garage or their attic. This is a great way to donate that and put it to good use, and on top of it, it’s a wonderful way to recycle, reduce and reuse,” said Melanie Clarke-Penella, the city’s special projects director.

Donations can be dropped off at Federal Tower on Thursday, November 30, from 3- 6 p.m.

After Light-Up Night on December 1, all the items will be given to needy families in the area.

The organizers of the artificial tree collection/donation will have information on Facebook. People can also email Melanie Penella at mcpenella@youngstownohio.gov.