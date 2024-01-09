YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is trying to inform the community about cyberbullying and human trafficking.

It hosted a program Monday night at East High School for families and community partners and at Chaney High School on Tuesday.

Representatives from The Do It For James Foundation spoke at the event. It was organized by the school district’s resource officer W.R. Thompson after attending the Ohio School Safety Summit last year. He believes it’s important for people to hear firsthand how prevalent the situation is.

“Prayerfully, the impact will ultimately have a positive effect so kids can rethink, taking account of what’s actually going on, giving a second thought before they make that decision and not be afraid to say no,” Thompson said.

Ohio is currently ranked fourth in the nation for human trafficking.