YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Disney on Ice is coming to Covelli Centre this winter, presenting the show “Into the Magic.”

The show will be hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and feature characters from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.

Shows will take place from Dec. 7-10, with the option of a character experience preceding show time. For a complete list of show times, visit Disney on Ice’s website.

Tickets go on digital presale from 10 a.m. Thursday until 11:59 p.m. Monday with the online password D2PLV3. Public sale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Ticket prices range from $22-$82.