YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The topic of downtown construction came up at the Youngstown finance meeting Monday. More specifically, why several streets are being worked on at once as opposed to finishing one street and then moving on to the next.

“They don’t have a group of guys that says, ‘We’re gonna build this entire road then we’re gonna go on to the next road.’ That’s not how they operate. That’s not how they’re obligated to operate in their contract. We could have done that, I guess, but it would have cost us a lot more money,” said Chuch Shasho, director of the Youngstown Public Works Department.

The contractor hired to carry out the project is Marrucci and Gaffney Excavating Company. A company that has done projects for the city for decades.

“I do think that this company is, in a way, taking advantage of the city. I feel like they are in charge more than we are in charge of the project,” said First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver.

Oliver stated that he feels the contractor should have a better grasp of business and the public and how to deal with them.

Councilwoman Samantha Turner questioned why the project is taking so long to complete.

“They still have nine months on their contract. They’re not behind schedule at all… The completion date is March of 2024,” Shasho said.

However, although on schedule, the roads being dug up simultaneously were a concern of some council members. Shasho explained that the way the contract is written, the contractor is not required to complete one street or intersection before moving on to the next.

“I know there’s people that know nothing about construction that say, ‘well, why can’t they just do one at a time?’ Well, they can, but it costs them more money,” Shasho said.

Shasho explained that the construction is being done in phases.

“They have the demolition crew that is doing the tear out. They have an underground crew that does the conduit. They follow up with a concrete crew that starts pouring and forming all the sides,” Shasho said.

“Would it be safe to say that they’re living up to their end of the contract? And if they’re not, then there’s remedies within the contract to fix that?” asked Councilman Mike Ray.

“It seems like whenever we go into a project, these same types of issues come up,” Oliver said.

Oliver said he would like to see the city be more in charge of how the project is carried out and the contractor take a back seat to the city.

“With all due respect, I guess I would disagree with you. I mean, we follow the contract,” Shasho said.

Shasho also explained that through the process of building the crosswalks, there are phases where the work needs to sit or cure for a week and a half. This can give the impression that no work is being done when it’s actually curating.

“The option is to do one road, one at a time, but you would be there for five years doing that,” Shasho said.