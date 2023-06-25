YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday at St. Columba Cathedral, the Diocese of Youngstown celebrated 80 years after it was formed in May of 1943.

The Diocese of Youngstown celebrated 80 years with a special anniversary mass. The Rev. Bishop David Bonnar was the principal celebrant.

“It’s a lot of faith, hope and love,” Bonnar said. “It was fitting that we came together in the mother church of the diocese to have holy mass and to thank God for the faith and legacy of these 80 years.”

The diocese had an exhibit showcasing the ways it has supported the Mahoning Valley since its formation in 1943.

Back then, there was a catholic population of over 156,000.

“I remember being ordained here a little over two years ago, and there was only about 100 people in the cathedral,” Bonnar said. “It’s important that we come together and celebrate, but we also tell our story, because if we stop telling our story, we run the risk of becoming irrelevant.”

During his reflection, Bonnar spoke of several stories representing the resilience of the community.

“It’s really humbling to see the role that the church has played throughout the six counties of this diocese. Leaders, priests, religious, faithful, the stories — it’s a co-mingling of stories and faith, hope and love,” Bonnar said.

After mass, the celebration wrapped up with an outdoor reception.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.