YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives want to consult with prosecutors and the coroner’s office before deciding how to proceed in the investigation of the drowning death of a toddler on Friday.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said Monday that detectives will be following up on the death of the child, who was about to turn two.

The child was pulled out of a swimming pool in the 1900 block of Ridglawn Avenue late Friday afternoon and pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The child’s name is not being released.

Police said the child was under the care of a babysitter when she was found in the pool.

Awad said investigators first want to learn exactly how the child died, which will be determined by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office. When that is determined, investigators will then confer with prosecutors to see if any charges should be filed.